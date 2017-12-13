Chad Morris visit changes Ferrell's plans

Fordyce defensive lineman Billy Ferrell has changed his mind and will officially visit Arkansas this weekend after an in-home visit from Coach Chad Morris this afternoon.

He had planned to officially visit UCLA this weekend, but will now visit the Hogs.

"I dropped UCLA, I'm going to Arkansas for this weekend," Ferrell said. "He was saying the rest of the Arkansas recruits were coming in too, and we could connect and our families could connect and that would be better than me coming up by myself and visiting."

Ferrell, 6-3, 330 pounds, has recently received offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin and Louisville to go along with others from Colorado State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Massachusetts and others.

Morris let him know he was needed in Fayetteville.

"He was telling me how I was one of his top priorities of the eight people that he was trying to sign," Ferrell said. "He said there was a new generation of recruits coming to Arkansas and we could make a big impact."

He recorded 63 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 pass deflections, 2 recovered fumbles and 4 forced fumbles for the Redbugs while rushing 29 times for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. He was impressed with Morris.

"He's a great man," Ferrell said. "He's got a lot of enthusiasm."

Ferrell said he still plans to visit schools in January. He's previously mentioned Alabama and Louisville as visits.