Dixie Cafe's end pulls recipes back: How to make black-eyed pea salad, baked squash

With the news that Dixie Cafe was closing its restaurants, it seems like a good time to revisit some of the Alley's Dixie Cafe favorites.

We've already heard from one Kat looking to re-create the restaurant's marinated black-eyed pea salad.

We're told this recipe -- published back in 2015 -- comes close.

Murlene's Black-Eyed Pea Salad I

1 can black-eyed peas, drained

1 (10-ounce) package frozen corn, thawed

1 small green pepper, diced

1 small red pepper, diced

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup oil

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Combine peas, corn, green and red peppers, celery and onion in medium-size bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Pour over vegetables and toss. Chill for several hours before serving.

The baked squash is by far the most requested recipe from the Dixie Cafe's menu, with requests dating to the late 1980s.

Pat Yielding was one of the first Kats to share a copycat version of the recipe.

Baked Squash Like Dixie Cafe's

5 pounds medium-size yellow squash

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter OR margarine, softened

1/4 cup sugar

Salt as needed

Dash pepper

Nonstick vegetable spray

Additional bread crumbs for topping

Trim squash and cut into large pieces. Drop squash into a large saucepan with enough boiling water to cover. Return to boil, reduce heat and cook until tender. Drain in a colander, then mash.

In a large mixing bowl, combine squash with remaining ingredients. Turn into a 3-quart casserole that has been lightly greased or sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray. Cover with a light layer of bread crumbs.

Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned.

Makes 10 servings.

Variation: Add 1 to 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese and 1 jalapeno pepper, diced.

Fried Corn-on-the-Cob is another oft-requested dish. We don't have an exact recipe but here's how you make it according to a YouTube video posted by Frank Battisto of Dixie Restaurants Inc.

Fried Corn-on-the-Cob: Roll 3-inch cob-ettes in all-purpose flour seasoned with salt and pepper, followed by a dip in buttermilk seasoned with mustard, salt and pepper and then return cobs to the flour, rolling to coat. Fry in hot oil for 5 to 6 minutes. Serve hot.

Unanswered requests for Dixie Cafe menu items include:

• Fried pickles

• Meatloaf with Creole sauce

• Chicken-fried steak

• Sweet potato casserole

• Cornbread

• Green beans

If you have a recipe for one of the items above, as it was served at Dixie Cafe, we'd love to have it.

Food on 12/13/2017