Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee urges Alabama's Roy Moore to concede, 'exit with class'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to urge Republican Roy Moore to acknowledge defeat in Alabama's special U.S. Senate election.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, with all of the state's 2,220 precincts reporting, Jones held 49.9 percent of the votes to Moore's 48.4 percent. But Moore had still not conceded the election by late Wednesday morning.

"Roy Moore won’t concede; says will wait on God to speak," Huckabee posted on Twitter early Wednesday. "God wasn’t registered to vote in AL but the [people] who voted did speak and it wasn’t close enough for recount. In elections everyone does NOT get a trophy. I know first hand but it’s best to exit with class."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, was striking a conciliatory tone toward congressional Republicans after Moore's defeat.

Trump, who congratulated Jones on his win in a tweet late Tuesday, wrote in a post on Wednesday that Moore's loss "proved that we need to put up GREAT Republican candidates to increase the razor thin margins in both the House and Senate."

McConnell and Trump backed Moore's GOP rival, Sen. Luther Strange, in the September primary. Trump defended his pick in the primary, saying in a predawn tweet that "Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him."

"I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election," Trump wrote. "I was right!"

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has said the party needs "to nominate people who can actually win, because winners make policy and losers go home."

