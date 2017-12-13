Home / Latest News /
Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee urges Alabama's Roy Moore to concede, 'exit with class'
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff and Wire Reports
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to urge Republican Roy Moore to acknowledge defeat in Alabama's special U.S. Senate election.
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, with all of the state's 2,220 precincts reporting, Jones held 49.9 percent of the votes to Moore's 48.4 percent. But Moore had still not conceded the election by late Wednesday morning.
"Roy Moore won’t concede; says will wait on God to speak," Huckabee posted on Twitter early Wednesday. "God wasn’t registered to vote in AL but the [people] who voted did speak and it wasn’t close enough for recount. In elections everyone does NOT get a trophy. I know first hand but it’s best to exit with class."
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, was striking a conciliatory tone toward congressional Republicans after Moore's defeat.
Trump, who congratulated Jones on his win in a tweet late Tuesday, wrote in a post on Wednesday that Moore's loss "proved that we need to put up GREAT Republican candidates to increase the razor thin margins in both the House and Senate."
McConnell and Trump backed Moore's GOP rival, Sen. Luther Strange, in the September primary. Trump defended his pick in the primary, saying in a predawn tweet that "Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him."
"I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election," Trump wrote. "I was right!"
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has said the party needs "to nominate people who can actually win, because winners make policy and losers go home."
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the latest details on the Alabama Senate election.
Senior online editor Gavin Lesnick and The Associated Press contributed to this story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee urges Alabama's Roy Moore to concede, 'exit with class'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
YoungHog says... December 13, 2017 at 11:59 a.m.
Nah.. let Moore use his own money to pay for the recount.. Per Alabama Law
( permalink | suggest removal )
pierce989 says... December 13, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I've been doing>> www.Tag30.com
( permalink | suggest removal )
glh05230944 says... December 13, 2017 at 12:46 p.m.
Just googled pierce989's suggested web site. Looks like a scam.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BradChance says... December 13, 2017 at 12:58 p.m.
This being the main article posted about the election of Doug Jones, the journalism staff can't be troubled to even mention him more than twice, nor to include his first name even once? I think a correction is needed.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.