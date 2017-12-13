Home / Latest News /
Little Rock sets $50,000 reward for information in triple homicide case
This article was published today at 4:32 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
The city of Little Rock has set a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved in the killing of a mother and her two children earlier this month, police said Wednesday.
Mariah Cunningham, 24, was found dead inside a unit at Rosewood Apartments, 6600 Lancaster Road, alongside 5-year-old Alayah Fisher, 5, and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher on Dec. 5, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
Police spokesman Steve Moore said there was no update on the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Little Rock sets $50,000 reward for information in triple homicide case
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
rubythecat96gmailcom says... December 13, 2017 at 5:13 p.m.
follow the money. was anyone paying child support?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.