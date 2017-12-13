Little Rock sets $50,000 reward for information in triple homicide case

The city of Little Rock has set a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved in the killing of a mother and her two children earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Mariah Cunningham, 24, was found dead inside a unit at Rosewood Apartments, 6600 Lancaster Road, alongside 5-year-old Alayah Fisher, 5, and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher on Dec. 5, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police spokesman Steve Moore said there was no update on the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.