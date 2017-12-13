Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Fossil that's 300 million years old found during Arkansas excavation project
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
A shallow excavation project in Arkansas unearthed the remains of a plant millions of years old, one county says.
Someone from the private excavation team asked if Independence County would be interested in displaying the fossil of a plant estimated to be 300 million years old, according to Robert Griffin, county judge.
The remains show the complete section of the plant, which is embedded in the sedimentary formation of a rock.
The fossil was found on a hill in the Hutchinson Mountain community in the rural, southern part of the county.
It will be displayed in the genealogy section of the Independence County Library, Griffin said.
"While it is not a high-value relic, it is a part of our county's history and is just a fabulous thing to have for display," he added.
pierce989 says... December 13, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.
