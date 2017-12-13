Home / Latest News /
Police: Motorcyclist flips off officer, reaches speed of 100 mph during chase in North Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
A Florida man was arrested Monday on a fleeing charge after leading police on a high-speed pursuit, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.
Austin Baker, 21, of Chuluota, Fla., also faces one count of resisting arrest, records show.
An officer patrolling on North Little Rock's Springhill Drive said he observed a motorcycle driving at a “high rate of speed” and that almost hit a bus near Richards Road.
A pursuit later began, and Baker continued on to McCain Boulevard, according to authorities.
The officer wrote that Baker “flipped me off” before traveling east on McCain Boulevard at speeds around 100 mph.
Baker was arrested around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Neely Drive and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Wednesday morning, according to an online inmate roster. No bail had been set.
Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a North Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said the full report on the chase was not available to be released Wednesday morning.
