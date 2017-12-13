Home / Latest News /
Prominent black supporter of Trump set to leave White House
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman — one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters — plans to leave the administration next month.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump's inauguration.
Manigault Newman's decision comes at the start of what's expected to be a round of departures heading into the new year.
The White House said last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.
Manigault Newman is a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show The Apprentice. She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.
DoubleBlind says... December 13, 2017 at 10:56 a.m.
‘Prominent?’ Arrogant, condescending, imperious and completely ineffective maybe. But ‘prominent?’ Laughable.
ARMNAR says... December 13, 2017 at 11:13 a.m.
She was fired. She didn't choose to leave. And numerous reports claim that her forced eviction was accompanied by a blizzard of screaming obscenities. Such a class act.
