Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 8:06 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes reopen after wreck on northbound I-49 in Springdale

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 6:48 a.m. Updated today at 7:46 a.m.

this-screenshot-from-an-arkansas-department-of-transportation-camera-shows-emergency-crews-on-scene-of-a-wreck-blocking-interstate-49s-northbound-lanes-in-springdale-on-wednesday

This screenshot from an Arkansas Department of Transportation camera shows emergency crews on scene of a wreck blocking Interstate 49's northbound lanes in Springdale on Wednesday.

Two lanes have reopened on northbound Interstate 49 in Springdale, but delays remain in the area, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said at 6:15 a.m. that the wreck was blocking northbound traffic at mile marker 72, just north of the U.S. 412 exit.

There was no immediate word on how the wreck happened or whether anyone was injured. Traffic was said to be diverting through a weigh station parking lot.

By 7:45 a.m., two lanes were open with just the inside lane blocked. The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show a lengthy backup on the northbound side of the highway. No delays were reported in the southbound lanes.

