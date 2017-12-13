Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 7:27 p.m.

UCLA hires former Arkansas coordinator Paul Rhoads to coach DBs

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:03 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Defensive Back Coach Paul Rhoads or the Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday, August 4, 2016 during practice on campus in Fayetteville.



LOS ANGELES — Paul Rhoads has been named UCLA's defensive backs coach.

UCLA announced the addition of the former Iowa State head coach to Chip Kelly's new staff Wednesday.

Rhoads was in charge of the Cyclones from 2009-15. He spent the past two seasons on Bret Bielema's staff at Arkansas, serving as the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator and then their interim head coach this season.

Rhoads spent seven seasons as Pitt's defensive coordinator and another year in the same job at Auburn before taking over at Iowa State.

Rhoads will coach in Westwood alongside new defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro and linebackers coach Don Pellum.

