23 arrested in multi-agency drug bust in Arkansas, prosecuting attorney says

Twenty-three people were arrested Wednesday as part of a multi-agency drug bust in northeast Arkansas, prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said.

The arrests were made in Jonesboro, Paragould, Trumann and Marked Tree at the culmination of a “lengthy investigation” into the distribution of methamphetamine and opiates in Craighead, Greene and Poinsett counties, according to a news release.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of about a pound of methamphetamine and 400 hydrocodone pills as well as various drug paraphernalia, Ellington said.

More than 20 offices representing multiple agencies — including the Jonesboro Police Department, Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, Craighead County sheriff’s office, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Community Correction — participated in the bust.

According to the release, nine other people are still wanted on drug-related charges.