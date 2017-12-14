Home / Latest News /
Burglar takes 3 bottles of whisky in break-in at downtown Little Rock pub, police say
A burglar used a rock to break into a downtown Little Rock pub before taking three bottles of whisky early Thursday, police said.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 5:55 a.m. to Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. 3rd St., according to a report.
Video surveillance showed a black male breaking glass on an exterior door, entering the pub’s foyer area and breaking out a second glass door to gain entry inside around 4 a.m.
The burglar then walked behind the bar and picked up three bottles of Scotch whisky, valued at $150 total, and left, according to authorities.
Police described the burglar as wearing a light tan jacket, tan or khaki pants, black shoes, gloves and a stocking cap “possibly over a ball cap.”
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
