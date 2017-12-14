Charges filed against inmates in attack at Arkansas prison

An assault on two corrections officers at the Varner Unit in September began with an inmate complaining that his homemade hoodie was confiscated, according to charges filed against four inmates Thursday.

The attack sent both officers, as well as several inmates, to the hospital, the Department of Correction said at the time. Also at the time, few additional details were released by the agency, including the names of the inmates involved.

On Thursday, the prosecuting attorney in Pine Bluff charged inmates Robert Rhodes, Kirk Traylor, Alfred Maxey and Jeremy Williams with battery. Traylor and Williams were additionally charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate.

According to an Arkansas State Police report included with the charges, Traylor approached an officer in a hallway between two barracks and confronted the officer about taking the inmate’s hoodie. The inmate then began to stab the officer with a homemade weapon, the police report said.

Maxey and Williams then forced their way into the hallway and joined in the attack, the report said. Rhodes, who was already in the hallway, joined too.

A second officer came to help and was stabbed in the back of his head and neck before more officers came and stopped the attack, according to the report. The inmates then fled into the barracks and “barricaded the door.”

At the time, a department spokesman said nonlethal force was used to remove the inmates from the barracks.

The attack came on the same day an officer was injured at a second prison, the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker. No charges or additional details have been released in that incident.