Chances look slim for White Christmas in Arkansas, weather service says

Arkansas residents hoping for a white Christmas may have to settle for snow later in the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the state has less than a 10 percent chance for snow on Dec. 25, meteorologist Marty Trexler said.

The odds are between 10 and 25 percent for the northern part of the state, Trexler added.

A cold front will likely surge through Arkansas from the plains around Dec. 22, preliminary weather models show.

But experts predict rain up until Dec. 25, and if Pulaski County gets any snow, it will be after Christmas Day, due to warmer temperatures coming from the south.

"Certainly in January we'll see snow someplace, but not on Christmas," Trexler said.

Temperatures for central and south Arkansas are expected to top off in the 40s or 50s, while the northern part of the state will be slightly cooler, mostly in the 40s, Trexler said.

The predictions could change as additional data is gathered, he noted.