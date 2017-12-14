Conservative nonprofit sues Arkansas State over free speech

JONESBORO — A right-wing political group has filed a federal lawsuit against Arkansas State University alleging the school limits free speech on its campus.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that attorneys filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of student Ashlyn Hoggard and Turning Point USA.

The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the university's freedom of expression zones, which set the times and places for speeches and demonstrations.

The suit alleges the school violates Hoggard and Turning Point USA's freedom of speech and right to due process of law.

Turning Point USA is a conservative nonprofit with chapters in colleges and high schools. The national group's website says it works to organize students to promote principles of freedom, free markets and limited government.

University System General Counsel Brad Phelps says the allegations have no merit.