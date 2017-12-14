Home / Latest News /
FBI: Man indicted on child porn charges worked as pediatric surgeon in Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.
The FBI is seeking information from people in Arkansas who may have come in contact with a man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Guy Rosenschein, 64, of Albuquerque, N.M., worked as a pediatric surgeon and urologist from around 2001 to 2012 in Northwest Arkansas, the FBI said in a news release.
In November 2016, a federal criminal complaint alleged that Rosenschein possessed a thumb drive containing child pornography and that a computer registered in his name had been used to distribute that content.
He was later indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the release.
