FBI: Man indicted on child porn charges worked as pediatric surgeon in Arkansas

The FBI is seeking information from people in Arkansas who may have come in contact with a man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Guy Rosenschein, 64, of Albuquerque, N.M., worked as a pediatric surgeon and urologist from around 2001 to 2012 in Northwest Arkansas, the FBI said in a news release.

In November 2016, a federal criminal complaint alleged that Rosenschein possessed a thumb drive containing child pornography and that a computer registered in his name had been used to distribute that content.

He was later indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the release.