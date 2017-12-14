Man jailed after discovery of body
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:23 a.m.
A Pine Bluff man faces a first-degree murder charge after the body of a man was found in a ditch Monday near Stuttgart, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police said officers began investigating after the body was found i just west of Stuttgart, near U.S. 79 and Gingrich Road.
Police said Tuesday that Kirkland Warren, 22, had been arrested in the death. Warren was booked into the Jefferson County jail shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to online records.
State Desk on 12/14/2017
Print Headline: Man jailed after discovery of body
