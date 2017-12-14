Mike Anderson, Daryl Macon, Anton Beard press conference notes

— Follow along as Mike Anderson recaps the win over Minnesota and previews the matchup in Little Rock with Troy.

Mike Anderson

— Press conference begins at 3 p.m.

Daryl Macon, Anton Beard

AB: Likes playing at home. Heard tickets are almost sold out, so it'll almost be like Bud Walton.

DM: It's always good to go home.

DM: Not surprised at all by the team's success. They work hard and have nice pieces that start and come off the bench. This is what they're supposed to do.

AB: This is nothing new. There's stuff they have to work on and keep getting better at. This just comes with it.

AB: They did lay an egg at Houston and that's just part of learning. Felt like defense didn't travel. That's what's important.

DM: Want to go out in Little Rock on a bang, but they still have to play basketball as a team. Can't play individual ball.

AB: Going to be a lot of emotion starting off because it's their last home game in Little Rock.

AB: Expecting a lot of family and friends. Expecting a packed crowd for all the natives.

DM: The journey has played a big part in his maturity. Going to JUCO really humbled him. "I was just waiting on that offer. It took forever but I was patient."

DM: Will have 17,500 family and friends for them. "All the fans are my family and friends."

AB: Darious Hall has made a big impact. Has defensive ability and a good basketball IQ.

DM: He plays an energy role.

DM: The game not being streamed makes it fun. If you're not there, you're going to miss the show.

AB: Heard Troy brings a lot of energy on the defensive end.

DM: Thinks the ceiling is very high, but they can't look months ahead. Have to stay focused. Have to stay humble and just keep working.

DM: Central Arkansas basketball players feel overlooked.

AB: Central Arkansas high school basketball is one of the most talented areas in the state.

DM: Feel like they have some of the best talent in the country but they're from Arkansas, so 9 times out of 10 they get overlooked. "Those boys get overlooked down there, even when I was coming up." Lot of players that should get recognition and they don't. That's why he has the chip on his shoulder. Knew he was coming back to play with Anton before the offer.

AB: Always stay positive with Khalil. He's one of the most talkative guys on the team. They feel sorry for him but don't want to show it. Tough love is the best sometimes.