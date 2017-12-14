Nearly 200 Arkansas school districts get OK to start classes earlier than state law allows

The Arkansas Board of Education voted on Thursday to grant a waiver of state law to 191 school districts to start classes as early as Aug. 13, about a week before state law allows.

Twelve districts have not yet gotten a waiver. Ten are ineligible but could get permission from the state Education Commissioner. Two — Little Rock and Pulaski County Special— plan to ask for an early start at the January state Board of Education meeting.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-10-106 sets the first day of school for the Monday in the week that contains Aug. 19. In the upcoming 2018-19 school year, that would make the earliest first day of school Aug. 20.

Act 1240 of 2015 allows districts to seek waivers of state laws and rules that have previously been granted by the Education Board to open-enrollment charter schools that serve students residing in the districts asking for a waiver.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.