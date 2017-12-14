Robber pointed gun at employees, racked slide in Little Rock convenience store holdup, police say

A Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, two employees told police.

Officers responded to a robbery alarm about 9:20 p.m. at Kwik Chek III, 7715 Geyer Springs Road, according to the report.

The employees said a robber came into the store, then pointed a small black semiautomatic handgun at them and "racked the slide."

The assailant took money from the cash register and left on foot east on Young Road, the report said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.