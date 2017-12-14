Police investigate armed robbery of west Little Rock hotel

A gunman demanded cash from a worker at a west Little Rock hotel early Thursday, authorities said.

It happened about 4 a.m. at the Candlewood Suites at 10520 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 46-year-old victim told police he was on the phone when a robber came in and demanded money, the report said.

When he opened the register, the assailant pointed a handgun at him and demanded the entire cash drawer, the report said.

Once he had the drawer, the robber reportedly left on foot, heading north.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.