Teen arrested after threatening to shoot up central Arkansas school, police say

An 18-year-old is accused of threatening to shoot up a school in central Arkansas earlier this week, police said.

Zakerea Scales Jr. of Jacksonville was arrested around 2:10 p.m. Thursday at 1804 N. First St., the listed address for a U.S. Bank branch, on a charge of terroristic threatening, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

A 16-year-old girl told police that day that she received a call from Scales threatening to “bring an AK-47 to school and shoot everyone.”

Scales later reportedly called her again, reiterating that he would “shoot us up with an AK-47” as well as another type of firearm, the report states.

Police said, citing information from the girl, that Scales made the calls using another 16-year-old teenager’s phone.

Scales remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, and his bail was set at $2,000, records show.