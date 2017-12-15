2 die in head-on crash after vehicle tries to pass another in curve of Arkansas highway, police say

Two people from Texarkana died Thursday in a head-on crash that occurred as the vehicle they were in was attempting to pass another in a curve, authorities said.

Police say it happened about 4:40 p.m. on Arkansas 355 south of Tollette.

Marcus Fortman, 25, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet north when he "attempted to pass a vehicle in a right-hand curve" and crashed head-on into a southbound 2003 Ford, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Fortman and a passenger in his vehicle, 54-year-old Clarence Sims, suffered fatal injuries. The report also listed three other people as being hurt in the wreck, though it didn't detail the extent of their injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 471 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.