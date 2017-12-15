Home / Latest News /
Three robbers hit 16-year-old, stole his boots, North Little Rock police say
By Kally Patz
North Little Rock police say three robbers hit a 16-year-old boy, then stole his boots Wednesday afternoon.
According to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department, the 16-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West 22nd Street when three teens of about the same age hit him and took his red Timberland boots. It happened shortly before 12:50 p.m.
When officers found the victim, he was “bleeding profusely” from a laceration to his eye, police said.
As of Friday morning, the robbers had not been found.
