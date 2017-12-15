58-year-old dies after truck overturns on Arkansas highway

A 58-year-old died in Benton County after his truck overturned and struck another vehicle on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Harold Gene Ellis was driving a Freightliner truck north on Arkansas 43 near Cherokee City when he lost control in a curve shortly before 10:20 a.m.

Police said the truck crossed the centerline and overturned, striking a 2017 Dodge Ram in the southbound lane.

Ellis, an Oklahoma resident, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck. Two other injuries were reported, though Arkansas State Police did not identify those people.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear.

At least 471 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary crash data.