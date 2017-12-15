Arkansas lawmakers OK issuing 'enhanced' concealed carry licenses

State police rules that will allow the state to move forward with issuing “enhanced” concealed carry licenses were approved by lawmakers Friday.

The “enhanced” licenses will allow gun owners with additional training to take their weapons on to college campuses, into bars and into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.

Opposing the rules were many Democrats — who were concerned the changes would allow guns in dorm rooms — and some Republicans who argued they weren’t needed under a plain reading of the Second Amendment.

Some concealed carry license instructors have said they don’t like the “enhanced” licenses approved by lawmakers earlier this year and objected to the rules that would require them to teach the classes.

State Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, attempted to alleviate those concerns, promising that lawmakers would come back during the next Fiscal Session to amend the law and make the courses optional for instructors.

