Arkansas man accused of filming 15-year-old girl from window as she undressed

A north Arkansas man is accused of filming a teenage girl from outside her bedroom window as she undressed, court filings show.

Zachary Lynn Terrill, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 on charges of voyeurism and unlawful use of a communication device, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Boone County Circuit Court.

Terrill's arrest came after a 15-year-old victim reported to the Boone County sheriff’s office that someone was holding up a blue cellphone outside her window as she took off her shirt and pants.

The teen told investigators that similar acts had happened before, including one encounter in which Terrill replied, when confronted, that “he was trying to scare her,” the affidavit said.

A search of Terrill’s phone reportedly showed an image of the girl in her underwear, the affidavit states.

Authorities reported that Terrill told them during his arrest that “he has ruined his life and that curiosity killed the cat.”

He later told investigators at the sheriff’s office that he deleted video upon realizing that the girl was “half naked,” and admitted that his intentions were to see her naked “for self-gratification,” according to the affidavit.

Records show Terrill posted $15,000 bail on Nov. 8. He appeared in court Friday morning.