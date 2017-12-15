Arkansas man dies after collision during police chase sends car into utility pole

A 43-year-old Wynne man died Thursday night when his car struck a pickup and then veered into a utility pole during a police chase, authorities said.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., Mark Halk was driving a 1999 Dodge Avenger east on Hamilton Avenue near Falls Boulevard in Wynne, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Halk's car "failed to yield at a red light" and struck a northbound pickup, police wrote, noting the Avenger then crashed into a utility pole.

Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for Arkansas State Police, said the crash happened during a police chase, though she didn't have further details.

Halk suffered fatal injuries. Two other people were listed as being hurt, though the report didn't provide further details about them.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 471 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary records.