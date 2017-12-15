Home / Latest News /
Arkansas' only WestPoint Home outlet closing later this month
This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.
Arkansas’ only WestPoint Home outlet is closing just before Christmas, its store manager said Friday.
The home goods store opened in July 2016 at the Outlets of Little Rock shopping center off Interstates 30 and 430. Its final day in business is set for Dec. 23.
The New York-based store sells bed and bath merchandise. As of Friday, the outlet was offering 75 percent off items.
