Friday, December 15, 2017, 1:46 p.m.

Hazmat team investigating 'crystal' substance mailed to Arkansas jail, fire department says

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:14 p.m.

The Fayetteville Fire Department says a hazardous material team was called to the Washington County jail after a letter containing an unknown substance was received.

Spokesman Dale Riggins said crews were dispatched shortly before noon to examine an envelope containing "some kind of crystal substance."

The team is running tests to identify the substance, Riggins said.

