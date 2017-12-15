Home / Latest News /
Hazmat team investigating 'crystal' substance mailed to Arkansas jail, fire department says
This article was published today at 1:14 p.m.
The Fayetteville Fire Department says a hazardous material team was called to the Washington County jail after a letter containing an unknown substance was received.
Spokesman Dale Riggins said crews were dispatched shortly before noon to examine an envelope containing "some kind of crystal substance."
The team is running tests to identify the substance, Riggins said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hazmat team investigating 'crystal' substance mailed to Arkansas jail, fire department says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.