Little Rock convenience store robbed at gunpoint, employee tells police

A Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening, an employee told police.

About 6:30 p.m., a person the clerk didn't know came into RQ Quick Stop at 6024 Stagecoach Road. The assailant approached the counter, pointed a black pistol at the worker and demanded money, according to a police report.

The robber grabbed an unspecified amount of cash from the register and ran south, the employee told officers.

A man living near the store told police he saw a male run out and get into a white Chevrolet Impala, then drive north on Stagecoach Road.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.