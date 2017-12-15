Home / Latest News /
Little Rock convenience store robbed at gunpoint, employee tells police
This article was published today at 12:48 p.m.
A Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening, an employee told police.
About 6:30 p.m., a person the clerk didn't know came into RQ Quick Stop at 6024 Stagecoach Road. The assailant approached the counter, pointed a black pistol at the worker and demanded money, according to a police report.
The robber grabbed an unspecified amount of cash from the register and ran south, the employee told officers.
A man living near the store told police he saw a male run out and get into a white Chevrolet Impala, then drive north on Stagecoach Road.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock convenience store robbed at gunpoint, employee tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.