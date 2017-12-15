Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 15, 2017, 1:41 p.m.

Little Rock convenience store robbed at gunpoint, employee tells police

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 12:48 p.m.

A Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening, an employee told police.

About 6:30 p.m., a person the clerk didn't know came into RQ Quick Stop at 6024 Stagecoach Road. The assailant approached the counter, pointed a black pistol at the worker and demanded money, according to a police report.

The robber grabbed an unspecified amount of cash from the register and ran south, the employee told officers.

A man living near the store told police he saw a male run out and get into a white Chevrolet Impala, then drive north on Stagecoach Road.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

