Man, 74, charged in rape of relative

TEXARKANA -- A 74-year-old Texarkana man has been charged with seven counts of rape in the abuse of a relative when she was a child.

The woman, now 25 and living in Oregon, told investigators with the Texarkana Police Department that she came forward at the urging of her therapist and said that William Troy Sisco abused her for years, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The woman told police she was repeatedly raped by Sisco beginning when she was 6 and continuing until she was 18.

The woman told investigators that she and her brother spent a great deal of time with Sisco because their mother, who died in 2010, was sick with cancer. The woman said in the affidavit that she was assaulted by Sisco at several locations -- his home in the 700 block of Fairview Street in Texarkana; her mother's former home on Christy Circle in Texarkana; East Memorial Gardens property in Texarkana; a wooded area "going towards Hope;" and Wright Patman Lake in Texarkana, Texas.

The woman told police that Sisco often threatened to harm her mother and her brother if she told anyone about the assaults, and that Sisco often carried a knife with him and threatened to use it, the affidavit said.

She also told investigators that when she was 13, Sisco picked her up from school and took her to the Christy Circle house and forced her to perform a sexual act with the use of "physical violence and threat of death."

While that was occurring, the woman's brother walked into the bedroom and Sisco slammed his head through a wall and threatened to kill him if he reported the assault, according to the affidavit.

Texarkana detectives confirmed the woman's account with the brother, who said he did not tell anyone because he feared Sisco would retaliate, the affidavit said.

State Desk on 12/15/2017