Little Rock teen arrested on multiple charges after high-speed chase ends in crash

One person was arrested after leading authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed a stolen SUV in Little Rock, authorities said.

Aaron Beasley, 19, of Little Rock faces multiple charges, including theft of property, reckless driving, fleeing, speeding and careless and prohibited driving, records show.

An Arkansas State Police trooper tried to stop a white GMC Yukon on 65th Street in Little Rock after confirming it had been reported stolen out of North Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

The driver fled west on 65th Street to Lancaster Road before crashing at 5115 Young Road, the listed address for Olshan Foundation Repair, police said.

Authorities noted that Beasley at times traveled at speeds more than 90 mph through city streets, and failed to stop at “several” signs and lights.

Beasley tried to run from the crash but was taken into custody around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Three other occupants in the SUV were also arrested.

Records show Beasley remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, and bail had not been set.