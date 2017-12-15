Teen reports rape at UA student hall

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old woman told police she was raped last month at a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student residence hall, police said.

The woman, a student at the time, told police after making the report that she did not wish for a criminal investigation, said Capt. Gary Crain with university police.

She told police she was raped on the morning of Nov. 4 at Pomfret Hall by a person known to her who is not a UA student, Crain said. She went to police with the information Tuesday.

"The student requested no action be taken but wanted to let the police department know that it had happened," Crain said.

He said the woman is not planning on returning to the school. The county prosecutor will be forwarded information about the case, Crain said.

Metro on 12/15/2017