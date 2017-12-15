Thieves take 5 guns from vehicles

More than 30 vehicle break-ins have been reported in North Little Rock this month, and at least five have involved guns being stolen, authorities said.

While the total number of vehicle burglaries is about average, police said the number of weapons stolen is a cause for concern.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a North Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said Thursday that purses and electronic items also have been stolen from residents in recent weeks.

"In a matter of seconds, those items can be stolen," he said.

The break-ins are spread out fairly evenly across North Little Rock, with thieves typically going "car to car" in search of unlocked vehicles with valuables inside, police said.

"Residents get a little complacent when they pull into their driveway and feel comfortable in their neighborhood," Dedrick said, stressing the importance of taking precautions.

The North Little Rock Police Department routinely posts on social media sites what it calls the "9 p.m. routine," a nightly task of ensuring that vehicles are locked and that valuables are not left inside.

The posts often have memes or popular references attached, including one with an image of Yoda from the Star Wars films that reads: "Doors you must lock, valuables removed. #9pmroutine you will."

Dedrick said it is crucial that firearms be removed from vehicles to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. None of the guns stolen this month has been recovered, he said.

Often complicating break-in cases, Dedrick said, are delays in reporting and a lack of clues.

Dedrick advised residents to look out for their neighborhoods and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Seventy-six vehicle break-ins were reported in November, and 74 vehicles were broken into in the city in October -- figures that are on par with the average in those months, Dedrick said.

Dedrick said between 70 to 80 break-ins are reported in most months, with the exception of summer months.

The "9 p.m. routine" has grown in recent months into a nationwide social media campaign by law enforcement agencies. Its origin is not clear.

Earlier this year, Little Rock police also for a time used social media to promote the "9 p.m. routine."

Metro on 12/15/2017