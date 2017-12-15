Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 15, 2017, 10:34 a.m.

Trump doesn't want to talk about Flynn pardon 'yet'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, for a trip to Quantico, Va., to attend the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn't saying whether he is considering a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Trump told reporters Friday, "I don't want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet." Trump spoke as he left the White House for a speech at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va.

Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into potential collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump avoided a reporter's question about when he knew that Flynn had offered false statements to the FBI about discussion of sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

