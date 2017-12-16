37-year-old mother injured in drive-by shooting, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police say a 37-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday.

Shortly before 3:10 a.m., a vehicle pulled up and fired at a home in the 6600 block of East Wakefield Drive, according to officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

One bullet hit Brandi Holmes, who was inside the home with her three teenage children, authorities said. The 37-year-old was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to her thigh that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

None of Holmes' children were injured in the shooting.

Police did not have any information about the vehicle or shooter on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.