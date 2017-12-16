Home / Latest News /
37-year-old mother injured in drive-by shooting, Little Rock police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:00 p.m.
Little Rock police say a 37-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday.
Shortly before 3:10 a.m., a vehicle pulled up and fired at a home in the 6600 block of East Wakefield Drive, according to officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.
One bullet hit Brandi Holmes, who was inside the home with her three teenage children, authorities said. The 37-year-old was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to her thigh that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
None of Holmes' children were injured in the shooting.
Police did not have any information about the vehicle or shooter on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.
HarleyOwner says... December 16, 2017 at 1:39 p.m.
A homicide in the making. The shooters will be back.
