Man, 18, arrested in threat to school

An 18-year-old is accused of threatening to shoot up a school in central Arkansas earlier this week, police said.

Zakerea Scales Jr. of Jacksonville was arrested around 2:10 p.m. Thursday at 1804 N. First St., the listed address for a U.S. Bank branch, on a charge of terroristic threatening, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

A 16-year-old girl told police Thursday that she received a call that day from Scales in which he threatened to "bring an AK-47 to school and shoot everyone."

Scales later called her again, reiterating that he would "shoot us up with an AK-47" as well as another type of firearm, the girl told police, according to the report.

Citing information from the girl, police said that Scales made the calls using another 16-year-old's phone.

Scales was at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning with bail set at $2,000, records show. He was no longer listed on the jail's online inmate roster Friday night.

Pursued stolen car crashes; man held

One person was arrested after leading authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed a stolen sport utility vehicle in Little Rock, authorities said.

Aaron Beasley, 19, of Little Rock faces multiple charges, including theft of property, reckless driving, fleeing, speeding and careless and prohibited driving, records show.

An Arkansas State Police trooper tried to stop a white GMC Yukon on 65th Street in Little Rock after confirming it had been reported stolen in North Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

The driver fled west on 65th Street to Lancaster Road before crashing at 5115 Young Road, the listed address for Olshan Foundation Repair, police said.

Authorities noted that Beasley at times traveled at speeds more than 90 mph through city streets and failed to stop at "several" signs and lights.

Beasley tried to run from the crash but was taken into custody around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. Three other occupants in the SUV also were arrested.

Records show Beasley remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday night.

Gunman holds up convenience store

A Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening, an employee told police.

About 6:30 p.m., a person the clerk didn't know went into RQ Quick Stop at 6024 Stagecoach Road. The man approached the counter, pointed a black pistol at the worker and demanded money, according to a police report.

The robber grabbed cash from the register and ran south, the employee told officers.

A man living near the store told police he saw a male run out and get into a white Chevrolet Impala, then drive north on Stagecoach Road.

Police had named no suspects and made no arrests at the time of the report.

Hotel's cash drawer taken at gunpoint

A gunman demanded cash from a worker at a west Little Rock hotel early Thursday, authorities said.

It happened about 4 a.m. at the Candlewood Suites at 10520 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The clerk told police he was on the phone when a man entered and demanded money, the report said.

When he opened the register, the robber pointed a handgun at him and demanded the entire cash drawer, the report said.

Once he had the drawer, the robber reportedly left on foot, heading north.

Police had named no suspects and made no arrests at the time of the report.

NLR traffic stop yields a stolen gun

Police arrested two men, including a parolee, during a traffic stop in North Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon in which drugs and a stolen weapon were found.

An officer pulled over a driver, later identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Franklin of Pine Bluff, for failing to completely stop at a stop sign, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

During a pat-down search, authorities found a large revolver in Franklin's right pants pocket. Franklin said he paid $50 for the gun, which was listed as stolen out of Lincoln County.

Franklin was arrested around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 24th Street in North Little Rock on charges of theft by receiving and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Tracey King of Little Rock, also was arrested on drug-related charges after police found more than 2 grams of suspected heroin in his possession.

King was listed in the report as a "parolee with a search waiver." Additional information regarding his criminal background was not immediately available.

A 13-year-old boy was in the back of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, the report notes. As a result, Franklin and King each also face one misdemeanor count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.

Both remained at the Pulaski County jail Friday night, according to online jail records.

Liquor thief breaks into pub with rock

A burglar used a rock to break into a downtown Little Rock pub and took three bottles of liquor early Thursday, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 5:55 a.m. to Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St., according to a report.

Video surveillance showed a black man breaking glass on an exterior door, entering the pub's foyer area and breaking out a second glass door around 4 a.m.

The burglar then walked behind the bar and picked up three bottles of Scotch whisky, valued at $150 total, and left, authorities said.

Police described the burglar as wearing a light tan jacket, tan or khaki pants, black shoes, gloves and a stocking cap "possibly over a ball cap."

Police had named no suspects and made no arrests at the time of the report.

Metro on 12/16/2017