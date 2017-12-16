Police: 46-year-old charged with first-degree murder in death of Arkansas woman

Fort Smith police say a woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 67-year-old Arkansan.

Officers were called to Margaret Scamardo's home on Thursday after she stopped showing up for work, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice, a spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department.

When officers arrived at the residence, located in the 400 block of North 39th Street, they could smell natural gas coming from the building, Rice said. After forcing their way through the door, they found Scamardo’s body lying on the living room floor.

Before her death, Scamardo had filed numerous complaints against Robin Jones, authorities said. The Fort Smith Police Department called the 46-year-old in for questioning on Friday night.

At the conclusion of the interview, police charged her with first-degree murder and transported her to the Sebastian County jail. She remained there Saturday with no bail set.

At that time, the Fort Smith Police Department was awaiting an autopsy report from the state Crime Lab.