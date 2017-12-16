Round 2 to Foreman: Gators get off mat to earn first state title

The Foreman Gators wanted a second meeting with their 7-2A Conference rival Mount Ida Lions.

They got the defending Class 2A state champions and dethroned them Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Behind 247 all-purpose yards from junior quarterback Kyren Batey, Foreman defeated Mount Ida 24-21 to earn its first Class 2A state title.

Foreman (13-1), the No. 2 seed from the 7-2A Conference, avenged a 36-7 loss at Mount Ida on Oct. 13 with its victory Friday.

"We knew we didn't play well. I told Coach [Michael] White at the end of that game, 'Let's do it again. Make it an all 7-2A final,' " said Foreman Coach Mark King, whose team defeated Clarendon, Bearden, Danville and Salem to reach its first state championship game in program history. "That's exactly what we did.

"You have to play great against a team like that or you don't have a chance to beat them. That's what we did tonight. We were refocused after that loss."

Batey rushed for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns (58 and 20 yards) on 21 carries and completed 1 of 3 passes for 36 yards. He finished his junior season with 2,043 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 159 carries.

"Nobody's stopped him all playoffs," King said. "We rode him like a government mule tonight."

The Gators led 17-14 at halftime, but the Lions had an opportunity to take the lead in the third quarter. Junior running back Gage Dyer's 9-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left in the quarter was called back because of a holding call, which put the ball back at the Foreman 20.

From there, senior tight end Luke Forga was stopped for no gain on a carry on third and 17, then senior Tyler Allenbrand missed wide right on a 37-yard field goal attempt to end the third quarter.

The Lions had a fourth and 4 at the Foreman 43, but Dyer was stopped for a loss of 3 yards by Batey, who in addition to playing quarterback played linebacker Friday for the Gators.

Foreman took advantage of the fourth-down stop, as Batey scored from 20 yards out with 3:39 left to extend the lead to 24-14.

Mount Ida pulled within 24-21 with 2:10 remaining on senior Ridge Gibbs' 60-yard touchdown pass to junior Cade Jackson, who is the Lions' starting quarterback.

The Lions attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by Foreman at midfield and the Gators were able to run the clock out.

For the Gators, junior fullback Chase Boyd had a 12-yard touchdown run. Senior strong safety Isaac Carver had a team-high 11 tackles.

Mount Ida (14-1), which defeated Hampton in the 2016 Class 2A state championship game, saw its 21-game winning streak end. The 7-2A champion Lions were averaging more than 43 points per game entering the 2A final, but they were held to their lowest point total of the season by the Gators.

"It was just one of them nights," Mount Ida Coach Michael White said. "It's uncharacteristic of this group. But that's why you play the game."

Junior running back Jonathan Lagrange led Mount Ida with 161 yards and 1 touchdown on 33 carries. Senior running back Cade Helms had 79 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries. Jackson had 35 rushing yards on 9 carries while completing 1 of 2 passes for 14 yards.

King arrived at Foreman, located in Little River County in southwest Arkansas, in 2016 after spending four seasons at Horatio. He told his players when he first met them that he was planning on winning a state championship in two seasons.

Mission accomplished for King, who was doused from a water bucket near midfield after Friday's game.

"When kids believe and they know you love them, they'll do anything in the world for you. That bunch did," King said. "It was a testament to the seniors we had last year. They bought into it off the bat. We had eight wins last year and went two rounds deep in the playoffs. They built it and got the thing rolling.

"This bunch picked up on that. They kept the torch going and here we are."

