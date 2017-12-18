One teen killed, another injured after pickup overturns multiple times on Arkansas highway

A pickup overturned multiple times in Washington County on Saturday, killing the 16-year-old driver and injuring a passenger, authorities said.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, the girl was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado west on Arkansas 16 when the pickup ran off the road. The driver reportedly overcorrected and lost control.

The Silverado then ran into a ditch and overturned multiple times, killing the driver and injuring her teenage passenger, police said. Neither were identified in the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

At least 475 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.