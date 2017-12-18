PHOTO: Two hotel robberies reported within hours of each other in Little Rock

Three recent hotel robberies in Arkansas' capital city, including two reported Monday morning, are considered linked, police said.

One robbery was reported around 12:55 a.m. at 3801 W. 8th St., the listed address for Garden Inn & Suites, according to a report. Another happened around 6:40 a.m. at M Star, 1010 Breckenridge Drive.

Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said those robberies as well as a third reported around 4 a.m. Thursday at Candlewood Suites, 10520 W. Markham St., are considered related.

A suspect has not been named, and no arrest had been made as of Monday morning.

At Garden Inn & Suites, a 61-year-old desk clerk told officers that an unknown black male came into the hotel and pointed a handgun at her in a demand for money out of the cash register and safe.

When told the business did not have a safe, the robber reportedly replied that “all hotels have safes in them.”

The robber later threatened to shoot and kill the worker before he "grew tired" and grabbed money out of the cash register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say he put the money in a in a dark bag with rubber outlining and fled east.

The clerk described the robber as a black male between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wore a navy baseball hat, a dark hooded jacket and black-and-white “old school” tennis shoes at the time.

A 27-year-old clerk at M Star told authorities that a black male entered the business nearly six hours after the Garden Inn & Suites holdup and demanded money while pointing a weapon at him. Police, citing surveillance video footage, listed the weapon as a silver automatic pistol.

That video also showed the employee opening a cash drawer and handing it over before the robber fled, the report states. About $460 in cash was listed as being taken.

The robber was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and gloves as well as a "red bandanna pulled over his face."

Early Thursday, a gunman demanded cash from an employee at Candlewood Suites in west Little Rock, according to a report.