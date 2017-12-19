Home / Latest News /
15-year-old boy hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Little Rock shooting Tuesday, police said.
Little Rock officers were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital at 9:05 p.m. for a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.
Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the teenager was shot in the lower leg. He added that the victim, who showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle, did not have life-threatening injuries.
It was unclear Tuesday night if the shooting was accidental, Moore said.
LR1955 says... December 19, 2017 at 10:56 p.m.
What else was unclear ? Wasn’t clear what kind of private vehicle the victim arrived in. Also guess it wasn’t clear who brought the victim. And I suppose the victim didn’t see or hear a thing.
I have an idea......don’t report this kind of incident until there are more clear pieces of information!
