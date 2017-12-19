15-year-old boy hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Little Rock shooting Tuesday, police said.

Little Rock officers were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital at 9:05 p.m. for a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.

Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the teenager was shot in the lower leg. He added that the victim, who showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle, did not have life-threatening injuries.

It was unclear Tuesday night if the shooting was accidental, Moore said.