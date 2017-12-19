Judge approves $200,000 settlement in 2016 death of inmate whom nurse refused to treat

A judge approved a $200,000 settlement Monday in the 2016 death of a severely diabetic 20-year-old Arkansas jail inmate, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Miller County Circuit judge Carlton Jones granted approval for Little Rock lawyer Matthew Campbell to settle the case against LaSalle Corrections, the company that manages the Bi-State Justice Building jail, where Morgan Angerbauer died in July of last yearr, according to the newspaper.

Angerbauer died of ketoacidosis, a condition that results from blood sugar reaching severely high levels, after former nurse Brittany Danae Johnson, 27, refused to treat her. Johnson pleaded guilty Nov. 27 to misdemeanor negligent homicide and is serving a three-month term in the Miller County jail, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Jones reportedly approved the settlement despite objections from Texarkana lawyer David Carter, who represents Angerbauer's mother, Jennifer Houser.

Houser was initially appointed administrator of her daughter's estate. She was replaced by Little Rock lawyer Victoria Leigh in May and Monday said she did not understand what had taken place, though she had told Campbell she didn't want to be involved in estate matters "at that time," according to a deposition cited by the newspaper.

Campbell's contract entitles him to 40 percent of the settlement, and Leigh will receive more than $6,000 as administrator. The remainder will be divided between Houser and Angerbauer's other family members.