Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 4:17 p.m.

Arkansas man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.

PHOTO BY CARROLL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Wayne Pannell, 44

An Arkansas man is being held in the reported rape of a 10-year-old girl, authorities said.

Michael Wayne Pannell, 44, was arrested Friday in Miller County on felony charges of rape and indecency with a child, according to a statement from the Carroll County sheriff’s office.

Pannell’s charges stemmed from an investigation by Indiana Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said. He is accused of raping a girl on two occasions while living in Eureka Springs.

Pannell remained at the Carroll County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $500,000 bond, records show.

Risingsun says... December 19, 2017 at 3:58 p.m.

This savage beast needs to be hung from the tallest oak tree in Arkansas!

( | suggest removal )

