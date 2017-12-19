Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man accused of raping 10-year-old girl
This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.
An Arkansas man is being held in the reported rape of a 10-year-old girl, authorities said.
Michael Wayne Pannell, 44, was arrested Friday in Miller County on felony charges of rape and indecency with a child, according to a statement from the Carroll County sheriff’s office.
Pannell’s charges stemmed from an investigation by Indiana Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said. He is accused of raping a girl on two occasions while living in Eureka Springs.
Pannell remained at the Carroll County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $500,000 bond, records show.
Risingsun says... December 19, 2017 at 3:58 p.m.
This savage beast needs to be hung from the tallest oak tree in Arkansas!
