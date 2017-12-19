Arkansas man claims prizes off 5 lottery games, including $1 million win

An Arkansas man has claimed lottery prizes off at least five tickets in less than a week, including $1 million in an instant game, officials said.

Eddie Baker of Norfork won the $1 million prize off a $20 Arkansas Millions instant ticket he bought Friday at White Oak Station in Mountain Home.

He won an additional $50 off an instant ticket purchased at the convenience store but decided to give that prize to a clerk, the lottery said.

On Thursday, Baker claimed $500 off an instant ticket he bought in Calico Rock, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. He won another $500 off an instant ticket bought Saturday in that city.

In Little Rock, Baker won an additional $30 off a ticket he bought Monday while waiting to claim his $1 million prize.

Baker said he plans on using part of the prize money to buy his wife, Crystal, a new vehicle. Their seven children, whose ages range from 7 through 23, will also receive a portion of the winnings, officials said.