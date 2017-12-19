Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man claims prizes off 5 lottery games, including $1 million win
This article was published today at 9:55 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas man has claimed lottery prizes off at least five tickets in less than a week, including $1 million in an instant game, officials said.
Eddie Baker of Norfork won the $1 million prize off a $20 Arkansas Millions instant ticket he bought Friday at White Oak Station in Mountain Home.
He won an additional $50 off an instant ticket purchased at the convenience store but decided to give that prize to a clerk, the lottery said.
On Thursday, Baker claimed $500 off an instant ticket he bought in Calico Rock, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. He won another $500 off an instant ticket bought Saturday in that city.
In Little Rock, Baker won an additional $30 off a ticket he bought Monday while waiting to claim his $1 million prize.
Baker said he plans on using part of the prize money to buy his wife, Crystal, a new vehicle. Their seven children, whose ages range from 7 through 23, will also receive a portion of the winnings, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas man claims prizes off 5 lottery games, including $1 million win
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Jabriko says... December 19, 2017 at 10:34 a.m.
There was an article in the Charlotte Observer published around this time last year titled.
"Some NC lottery players win so often, their good fortune defies logic. Are they gaming the system?"
..."A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000."
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.