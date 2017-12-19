Arkansas man dies after traveling into oncoming traffic, colliding into tractor-trailer on I-30, police say

An Arkansas man was killed after traveling into oncoming traffic and collided into the front of a tractor-trailer Monday night on Interstate 30, according to a report.

The Arkansas State Police say Kevin G. Taylor Sr., 61, of Arkadelphia was driving east in westbound lanes of the interstate around 9:25 p.m. in Hempstead County with his headlights off.

Taylor’s Chevrolet pickup collided with the front of a tractor-trailer driving west on I-30, causing his vehicle to come to a rest in a westbound ditch, the report states.

Police said the tractor-trailer traveled into the median. Its driver was not named.

Taylor was fatally hurt in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time were said to be foggy and wet.

Taylor's death was one of at least 477 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.