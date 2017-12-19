Arkansas State University rugby player killed in car crash, school says

An Arkansas State University rugby player was killed in a wreck late Friday, the school said.

Garrett Soileau, 22, reportedly died near his Texas hometown of The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston.

"Garrett's strong and calm demeanor seemed to always put people at ease and he was among the most affable students on campus," according to a Tuesday statement from head rugby coach Blake White and Executive Director of Student Health and Wellness Matt Huckaby. "To say he will be dearly missed would be an understatement."

Soileau joined the rugby team as a freshman in 2014 and immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff, the release stated. He went on to play in multiple championships for the nationally ranked team.

As a student, he made the Arkansas State University Deans' List, the school said.

A visitation and memorial service will take place Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stonebridge Church in The Woodlands.

Memorial donations will be directed to the Woodlands Youth Rugby Club and to Arkansas State University Rugby Club, according to the release.