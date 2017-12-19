Authorities: Armed robber snatches cash in holdup of Little Rock convenience store

An armed robber was able to grab cash in a holdup Thursday of a Little Rock convenience store, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. that day to RQ Quick Stop at 6024 Stagecoach Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 23-year-old employee said a male assailant entered the store, approached the counter and pointed a gun at her. The robber then grabbed an "unknown amount of money" out of the cash register and ran south from the store, the report states.

A witness reportedly saw him run and enter a white Chevrolet Impala that then traveled north on Stagecoach Road.

A physical description of the robber was not immediately available.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.