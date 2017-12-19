Home / Latest News /
Authorities comb area earlier examined in 1995 disappearance of Morgan Nick
By The Associated Press
ALMA — Authorities are searching an eastern Oklahoma property that was searched years ago in connection with the 1995 disappearance of a 6-year-old Arkansas girl.
Investigators aren't saying whether this week's search is connected to the unsolved abduction of Morgan Nick, for whom Arkansas' missing-child alert system is named.
The search is taking place in Spiro, Oklahoma, about 25 miles southwest of the Arkansas town of Alma where Morgan was last seen at a baseball field. Investigators say Morgan was abducted from a Little League game as she chased fireflies with friends.
Fort Smith television station KHBS reports the search involves the FBI, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and local authorities. LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale says the digging began Monday after authorities received a tip.
Seale says the current resident of the home isn't associated with the investigation.
