Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Earle's Bohanon chooses Baylor

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Recruit Gerry Bohanon before the Arkansas vs Coastal Carolina game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Highly regarded Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon has announced his plans to sign with Baylor.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris contacted Bohanon on Dec. 6, the first day on the job, but Baylor’s relaltionship started at least eight months ago when the Bears offered Bohanon a scholarship.

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, chose the Bears over scholarship offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Georgia and others. ESPN rates him the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 122 overall prospect in the nation.

He received an offer from former Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema on Jan. 27 and was initially recruited as an athlete before eventually being recruited as a quarterback.

Bohanon and his mother officially visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 4. He also made an unofficial visit in April. He made four unofficial visits to Baylor during the year while also making an official visit the first weekend of December.

Freshman Charlie Brewer is the lone scholarship quarterback on the Bears' roster while the Hogs have scholarship quarterbacks Cole Kelley, Ty Storey and Daulton Hyatt on campus. Greenwood signal caller Connor Noland is expected to sign with Arkansas on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

TravisBickle says... December 19, 2017 at 2:56 p.m.

The hapless Hogs shouldn't let players like him leave! Oh well, at least they signed Shorty Jones.

